Boil advisory lifted for part of Ohio Co.

UPDATE: This advisory has been lifted.

A boil advisory has been issued for some Ohio County Water District customers.

According to officials, the advisory is a safety measure due to a water line break on Highland Dr.

The advisory is for areas north and south of Highway 62 in West McHenry.

