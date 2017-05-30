OPD: Man fired shotgun at business while people were inside

A man is in jail after police say he fired a gun at an Owensboro business while people were inside.

According to police, it happened Monday around 5 p.m. at Edgefit Sports and Fitness in the 4000 block of Frederica Street.

Police say 38-year-old James D. Cobb fired one round from a shotgun at the front of the business. He was still at the scene when officers arrived and he was arrested without incident.

We're told there was damage to the front glass and some equipment inside the business, but no one was hurt.

Cobb is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on six counts of wanton endangerment and a charge of criminal mischief.

