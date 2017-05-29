Over 5,000 crosses placed in honor of Henderson Co. veterans

The annual event started 71-years ago when several World War II Veterans returned from war and now it is a strong tradition.

A few days ago, more than 5,100 crosses were placed in the park, each representing a deceased veteran from Henderson County.

"I like all of it really, but hearing the Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful and everything you know is nice," explained William Malone. "It's a beautiful, beautiful event it really is."

We are told around 1,800 people showed up for the event.

