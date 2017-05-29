Over 5,000 crosses placed in honor of Henderson Co. veterans

An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality, at this time.More >>
The annual event started 71 years ago when several World War II Veterans returned from war. Now it's a strong tradition.More >>
New information on the police chase last night that spanned three counties. Kentucky state Police say the chase started in Evansville, crossed state lines, stretching from Evansville through Henderson, all the way to Owensboro.More >>
Water levels were a little too high for people to be on the Ohio in Evansville, but hundreds of people jumped in their boats at Patoka Lake in Dubois County on Memorial Day.More >>
"Owensboro is not going to forget Nicky Hayden," Tammy Burcham said American flag in hand. She had just finished proudly waving her flag as the procession for Nicky Hayden drove down Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. She wasn't alone. Thousands in Owensboro said goodbye to the Kentucky Kid, Nicky Hayden.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>
