Motorcycle driver in fatal accident on SR-161 identified - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Motorcycle driver in fatal accident on SR-161 identified

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality.

Joshua Simmons, 40-years-old, of Hatfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release from the Warrick County Coroner. The release states, Simmons was speeding on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, the wreck occurred in Boonville on State Road 161 at the intersection with Rockport Road.

ISP and Warrick County Sheriff's Department are still investigating this accident.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Powered by Frankly