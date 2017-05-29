Motorcycle driver in fatal accident on SR-161 identified

An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality.

Joshua Simmons, 40-years-old, of Hatfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a press release from the Warrick County Coroner. The release states, Simmons was speeding on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, the wreck occurred in Boonville on State Road 161 at the intersection with Rockport Road.

Warrick: ISP is assisting WCSO with a fatal crash on SR161 @ Rockport Rd. Motorcycle vs. car. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 30, 2017

ISP and Warrick County Sheriff's Department are still investigating this accident.

