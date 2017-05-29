ISP assisting Warrick Co. Sheriffs in fatal motorcycle accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP assisting Warrick Co. Sheriffs in fatal motorcycle accident on SR-161

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality, at this time.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, the wreck occurred in Boonville on State Road 161 at the intersection with Rockport Road.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

