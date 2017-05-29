ISP assisting Warrick Co. Sheriffs in fatal motorcycle accident on SR-161

An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality, at this time.

According to Warrick County Dispatch, the wreck occurred in Boonville on State Road 161 at the intersection with Rockport Road.

Warrick: ISP is assisting WCSO with a fatal crash on SR161 @ Rockport Rd. Motorcycle vs. car. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 30, 2017

We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

