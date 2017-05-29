INDNR crews reminding people to stay safe as boating season starts

Water levels were a little too high for people to be on the Ohio in Evansville, but hundreds of people jumped in their boats at Patoka Lake in Dubois County on Memorial Day.

"Historically, Memorial Day to Labor Day is kinda the boating season," says INDNR Conservation Officer, Joe Haywood. "If the weather is good, the boating is good. So, we'll have a lot of people out here this weekend."

Officers are looking for anything from unsafe drivers to drivers with suspended licenses to drunk boaters.

Over the past two years, INDNR crews have responded to more than 40 drownings. They continue to stress the importance of wearing the right size life jacket.

"We want people to have fun out here, we encourage that but at the same time, we want them to do it safe," Conservation Officer Haywood explained.

Officers also reminding people to have a plan and tell someone where you'll be and when you expect to come back. That way, if something happens, they have a general idea of where to look for you.

