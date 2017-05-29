2,000 motorcycles lead Nicky Hayden funeral procession

Water levels were a little too high for people to be on the Ohio in Evansville, but hundreds of people jumped in their boats at Patoka Lake in Dubois County on Memorial Day.More >>
"Owensboro is not going to forget Nicky Hayden," Tammy Burcham said American flag in hand. She had just finished proudly waving her flag as the procession for Nicky Hayden drove down Parrish Avenue in Owensboro. She wasn't alone. Thousands in Owensboro said goodbye to the Kentucky Kid, Nicky Hayden.
An accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle has resulted in one fatality, at this time.
New information on the police chase last night that spanned three counties. Kentucky state Police say the chase started in Evansville, crossed state lines, stretching from Evansville through Henderson, all the way to Owensboro.
Memorial Day service took place out at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday. Guests heard renditions of President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and the national anthem and saw the placing of a memorial wreath, as well as a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
