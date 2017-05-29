Services held at Oak Hill Cemetery to honor fallen veterans

Memorial Day service took place out at Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday.

Guests heard renditions of President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and the national anthem and saw the placing of a memorial wreath, as well as a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.

We spoke with one veteran who says it's important to take time out from the picnics and pool parties, to remember what this day is really about.

"When I was a youngster, Memorial Day was kind of a family tradition to go out to the graves, not only military personnel, but to your family, friends, this is the right thing to do," said First Vice Commander Joe Misuraca.

Misuraca tells us it was the largest attendance he's seen at Oak Hill's service in quite some time.

