Hour long police chase starts in Evansville, ends in Owensboro

Kentucky State Police (KSP) say the chase started in Evansville, crossed state lines, through Henderson before coming to an in Owensboro.

Witnesses we spoke to say the car looked to be going near speeds of up to 80 mph.

One man who lives near the intersection of Parrish Avenue and Allen Streets in Owensboro says he heard a loud crash outside his house last night. He went to check it out and saw the suspect running away, trying to hide from authorities.

We contacted KSP to learn more about how this chase started. They told us they would release information soon, but we're still waiting.

KSP officials did say the chase lasted over an hour.

We are now learning the reason as to why the driver might have been so hard to spot. Witnesses in another vehicle, say the runaway driver did not have headlights on when their vehicles collided.

We will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.

