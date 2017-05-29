Fallen veterans honored by American Legion with graveside memorial service

The community came together around the Shelton Memorial on the riverfront this morning in honor of its local veterans.More >>
The community came together around the Shelton Memorial on the riverfront this morning in honor of its local veterans.More >>
Several Memorial Day events taking place across the nation, including a 5K and 10K in Evansville to bring attention to those who have served.More >>
Several Memorial Day events taking place across the nation, including a 5K and 10K in Evansville to bring attention to those who have served.More >>
People at New Lake Campground in Oakland City said they're really enjoying the new renovations at New Lake Campground in Oakland City.More >>
People at New Lake Campground in Oakland City said they're really enjoying the new renovations at New Lake Campground in Oakland City.More >>
American Legion Post 256 hosted their 96th annual graveside memorial service for fallen veterans this Memorial Day.More >>
American Legion Post 256 hosted their 96th annual graveside memorial service for fallen veterans this Memorial Day.More >>
It happened just after noon Monday at State Road 61 and Sharon Road.More >>
It happened just after noon Monday at State Road 61 and Sharon Road.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>