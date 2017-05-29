Fallen veterans honored by American Legion with graveside memorial service

(Video sent in from viewer/WFIE)

American Legion Post 256 hosted their 96th annual graveside memorial service for fallen veterans this Memorial Day.

The service started at General Baptist Church Cemetery, went through Forsythe and Montgomery cemeteries, and ended at their post on Washington Street. Commander, Jeremy Conder says this was the first year that the American Legion motorcycle riders participated in the service.

Conder tells us this service honors the sacrifices made by their brothers and sisters as they enter eternal rest.

