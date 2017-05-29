New Lake Campground upgraded for summer

People at New Lake Campground in Oakland City said they are really enjoying the latest renovations at the camp site.

Mayor Hugh Wirth said the city upgraded the beach area recently. Wirth said crews laid new sand last month and a new buoy rope and volleyball net were set-up.

The mayor explained in the past couple years, the city has spent more than $20,000 to update the grounds. Wirth said it's been a 20-year project in total, but said seeing all the people enjoying it makes it all worth it.

"It's proven now, there's no question this was a great investment for the community," said Wirth.

Kesha Folsom, an Oakland City resident, said she comes to New Lake a lot and the renovations have attracted more people.

"It's beautiful, it's wonderful," Folsom explained. "We're having a family get together here we're all going to swim, we've set up tents, we've got beach towels, we're going to have a great time."

Mayor Wirth said the city isn't the only one fixing up the campground.

He said the National Honors Society from Wood Memorial planted trees, weeded flower beds, and put down mulch last month too.

"We're continuing to plan for the future, and its turned out to be a real asset for the community and for the town's you know surrounding area," explained Wirth.

He said on holidays like Memorial Day, the campground is filled to capacity so he's hoping to add more sites in the future. Wirth added that he also wants to improve the playground equipment.

