Garvin Park hosts 5K, 10K for Memorial Day event

Many Memorial Day events took place on Monday across the nation, including a 5K and 10K here in the Tri-State to bring attention to those who have served.

The event at Garvin Park started with a special salute to fallen veterans. Following the salute, runners took to the streets for a special Memorial Day run.

People of all ages participated. Prizes were given out for the fastest runners, but some participants told us it was not the prize that matters.

