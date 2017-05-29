Oakland City applying for grant to help with paving cost

Officials are working on the application for the community crossings grant to improve roads across the city.

Oakland City Mayor Hugh Wirth says the city missed the deadline for it in 2016. According to Wirth, the full grant amount would be $400,000 with the city matching $100,000 of it.

He also mentioned that receiving that grant would be monumental for the city. Mayor Wirth says each year they try to do as much paving as they can afford, but it's just not enough.

"With that kind of money, we can do some pretty serious paving," explained Mayor Wirth.

The mayor mentioned, if they get the grant, they could work on updating the sidewalks too.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.