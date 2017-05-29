At least one hurt after Warrick Co. crash

At least one person is hurt after a two-vehicle wreck in Warrick County.

It happened just after noon Monday at State Road 61 and Sharon Road.

Few details are available right now, but we're told one person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital.

We'll keep you updated.

