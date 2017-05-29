Posey Co. home destroyed in overnight fire

A home was destroyed in a fire in Posey County early in the morning on Memorial Day.

Four departments worked to put out the flames on E. Copperline Road, just west of the Vanderburgh County line.

The district chief for Marrs Township says there were calls around 1:30 a.m. from people saying they heard explosions.

No one was home and no one was hurt.

Crews don't know yet what caused the fire.

