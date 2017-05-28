A look at Memorial Day events around the Tri-State

Memorial Day celebrations are scheduled to take place across the Tri-State.

In Henderson, the War Memorial Foundation will host a ceremony at Central Park. That gets underway at 10 a.m.

The City of Owensboro will also host a special service starting at 9 a.m. That will take place at the Charles E. Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park.

There also will be an event at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 11 a.m.

In Evansville, a special Memorial Day run is being held. That gets underway right at 8 a.m at Garvin Park.

