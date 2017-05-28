Evansville Chipotle affected by cyber attack

If you've eaten at the Chipotle in Evansville recently, you may want to check your credit card statement.

Chipotle recently announced it found unauthorized activity on a network that supports its payment system.

The CEO of Chipotle, Jack Hartung said the hack affected the company’s credit card system from March 24 through April 18.

The company has released a list of the locations affected including the Evansville location.

According to Chipotle's website, if you used your card between March 26 and April 18, your information may have been compromised.

The company said it has enlisted cyber security firms and law enforcement to help with an investigation.

