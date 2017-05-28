Dozens protest decision to stop local church's Sunday services

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of Saint John the Baptist Church.

They said they are protesting the decision to stop Sunday services at St. John.

The move comes after the church merged with Saint Mary's in Downtown Evansville.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville told 14 News, in a statement, Saint Johns will not close.

They said the church will still hold the Sunday soup kitchen.

The last mass at the historic church was last Sunday.

