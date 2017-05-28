People from across the U.S. attend Nicky Hayden's visitation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

People from across the U.S. attend Nicky Hayden's visitation

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Nickey Hayden's visitation was on Sunday (WFIE) Nickey Hayden's visitation was on Sunday (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

It was a somber day as people from across Kentucky and the U.S. came to remember the Kentucky Kid.

Nickey Hayden's visitation was on Sunday.

Hayden passed away after a bicycle accident in Italy. Hayden was 35-years-old. 

His visitation runs until 8 p.m. at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro. 

People from all over came to show their respects. 

Hayden's funeral is tomorrow at noon at the St. Stephen Cathedral on Locus Street.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly