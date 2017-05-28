Arrest made after EPD called to east side restaurant for 2nd gun related incident

In the span of three hours, police were called to the El Rio restaurant for two gun-related incidents.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to the Green River Road restaurant for a report of a "person with a gun." The press release from EPD states, officers were told the believed individual with the gun, was in a yellow car in a parking lot near El Rio.

EPD officers located the vehicle and began speaking with the driver, Terrance Lyons, 32-years-old, of Evansville. According to the press release, Lyons began reaching for an object in between his seat and the console.

Lyons was told to move his hand away and he initially refused, but eventually followed the officers instructions and moved his hand. A gun was found in the spot where Lyons had been reaching for.

The report states that Lyons started the vehicle and fled the lot before striking a nearby fire hydrant. He was then taken into custody without further complications, according to the EPD release.

Through the investigation, officers learned Lyons, a convicted felon who could not possess guns, had taken the yellow car without permission.

