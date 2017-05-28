Man arrested after several vehicles struck by gunfire outside east side restaurant

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday when numerous cars were struck by gunfire outside of an east side restaurant.

According to the press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), officers were told a gold Chevy Impala left the area of El Rio restaurant on Green River Road, not long before 1:00 a.m. Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, the release states.

Near El Rio, police stopped an Impala matching the description of the one witnessed at the scene.

Donovan Wilson, 19-years-old, of Evansville, was inside the vehicle along two guns, both of which he did not have permits for, according to the EPD press release.

Police are requesting anyone with information on this incident to call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

