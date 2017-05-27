RECAP: Otters rally late, lose to Schaumburg

The Evansville Otters scored two runs in the ninth inning, but lost 6-3 to the Schaumburg Boomers.

Evansville (7-7) gave up four runs in the first three innings to fall into an early deficit.

Otters starter Hunter Ackerman struggled in his first start back from the DL, going 5 2/3 innings giving up nine hits and six earned runs.

Ackerman struck out six and did not issue a walk.

The Boomers got on the board in the first inning on a Seth Spivey RBI single that scored Kyle Ruchim to make it 1-0.

The Otters drew even in the third inning.

Lance Montano drew a walk to start off the inning. Back-to-back wild pitches put him on third base and Xyruse Martinez drove him in on a groundout to make it 1-1.

The Boomers retook the lead in the bottom half of the third.

David Harris drove in Josh Gardiner on an RBI double. Seasn Godfrey then reached on a throwing error by Martinez that allowed Seth Spivey to score.

Harris later scored in the inning on a wild pitch giving the Boomers a 4-1 lead to end the inning.

In the sixth inning, an RBI single by Kyle Ruchim scored James Keller. Spivey delivered his second RBI of the night to score Ruchim to make it 6-1.

Evansville posted two runs in the ninth inning.

Dane Phillips led off with a double. Alejandro Segovia then reached on an error and Jeff Gardner walked to load the bases.

Brandon Soat grounded out to score Phillips making it 6-2.

Lance Montano then scored Segovia on an RBI single to make it 6-3.

Martinez came up to the plate with runners on the corners, but Austin Kerr delivered a strikeout to give the Boomers a win.

Austin Goss recorded the win for the Boomers giving up just two hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched.

The Otters and Boomers finish up the series tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Otters Media Relations