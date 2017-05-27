Evansville Wartime Museum has grand opening

"There's no city in the country that made more per capital for the war effort than Evansville Indiana," says LST 325 board member Chris Donahue.

During a time we remember those that served, the new Evansville Wartime Museum is saying thank you to the people who answered the call at home, working long shifts to build and ship war supplies overseas.

"We made the most LST's; we made 95 percent of the 45 caliber ammunition used in the war," Donahue said.

Museum officials said Evansville also built the piston-powered engines in the P-47 Thunderbolt plane.

These engines take Alan Sanderson back to when he first saw the plane, as a pilot in the air force.

"The first time I saw one, I thought that's too big to fly," Sanderson said.

However, that impression changed. These 36 cylinders never let him down during all of the 118 missions he flew.

"You felt it would bring you back with no problems at all. The 47 would come back when the others didn't," Sanderson said.

Museum officials say Evansville's location, on a busy travel and route on the Ohio River, made them one of the biggest shipping locations in the war.

"When called upon, Evansville answered the call and went over and above," Donahue said.

Just another reason to say thank you to those that served overseas and right here in the river city.

Museum officials said they are open on weekends only, but they are looking to expand.

Once that happens, they'll start bringing in artifacts from other wars Evansville helped supply.

There is also a new documentary on Evansville's involvement in World War 2.

It's called "Evansville at War" and it was put together by our friends over at WNIN. It's will air on NBC June 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

