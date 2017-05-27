Local church group gives free food every Saturday

One local church group has given up their Saturdays for almost a decade to cook and give away free meals to the Jacobsville community.

Bethel Pentecostal Church volunteers told 14 News they've set up at Garvin Park almost every Saturday rain or shine.

They said they've made relationships with low-income families in the area.

Many, we're told, are grateful for their compassion.

Those volunteers said they've enjoyed getting to know the community through giving back.

