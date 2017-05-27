3A S32 Championship: Memorial vs Mt. Vernon Softball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

3A S32 Championship: Memorial vs Mt. Vernon Softball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
BOONVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Softball Sectional play continued out in Boonville as Memorial and Mt. Vernon battled in the 3A Sectional 32 championship game and the fans got what they paid for and more.

Memorial won the sectional title 4-0 the final. 

