Opening day of Newburgh Farmer's Market

Posted by Eunice De La Torre
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Local homegrown shops got to show off their merchandise.

Saturday was opening day of the Newburgh Farmer's Market Festival. They hold this event every Saturday during the summer. 

At least 40 vendors are on this year's roster. 

If you missed it, don't worry. 

The festival runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until September 30. 

