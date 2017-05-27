Maritime Day honors two longtime members - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Maritime Day honors two longtime members

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Saturday's National Maritime day celebration had a somber tone to it, honoring two household names in the maritime community. 

A wreath was laid in the Ohio River in honor of Jack Cunningham and Bud Johnson. 

The honor guard had 21 guns salute for both men aboard the LST. 

We're told both men passed away this past year. 

