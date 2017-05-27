Inaugural outdoor Victoria Run takes place

It didn't take long for people to get active at the Friedman Park after its opening.

The inaugural outdoor Victoria Run took place at the park.

Over 600 people participated in the Run Victoria through Victoria National Golf Course.

Runners had the option to run in a 5k or 10k. All proceeds go to the Warrick Trails organization, who organized the event.

"This is the first year that we decided to give people an option run walk family friendly push strollers whatever they wanted to do," said Patty McGowan with Warrick Trails.

After the run, there was music and entertainment for the participants.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.