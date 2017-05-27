Grand opening for park in Newburgh - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Grand opening for park in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

The weather played nice for the opening of a long-awaited park in Newburgh. 

Friedman Park opened on Saturday. 

The new park off Oak Grove Road has been five years in the making. 

The project cost a total of $5 million and culminates the long project started by Warrick Trails. 

