Man arrested on Narcotics Dealing charge after authorities receive several tips

Multiple tips received by law enforcement leads to the arrest of a 58-year-old male. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received numerous tips.More >>
Memorial Day weekend will bring a moderate risk of severe weather Saturday evening into early Sunday. Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flooding are are possible with the weather set-up on Saturday.More >>
During Friday After 5, a tribute was held to honor Nicky Hayden. Thousands took part in a moment of silence for the 'Kentucky Kid'. Hayden passed away earlier this week after getting struck by a car last week while training on his bicycle in Italy last week.More >>
With severe weather looming and Memorial Day weekend plans in place, now is the perfect time to equip yourself with the 14 First Alert weather app. We spoke with other campers at Audubon State Park and asked them how they felt about camping during severe weather.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
