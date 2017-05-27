Man arrested on Narcotics Dealing charge after authorities receive several tips

Multiple tips received by law enforcement leads to the arrest of a 58-year-old male.

Berneard Fleming, 58-years-old, of Evansville, was taken into custody Friday on a preliminary charge of Narcotics Dealing.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received numerous tips about Fleming selling drugs from his residence on Line Street. On Friday, detectives received additional information that Fleming was selling heroin from his home.

Detectives went to Line Street where they observed Fleming get into a vehicle and leave his residence. While being followed by authorities, the affidavit states Fleming was observed committing several traffic offenses.

Officers approached Fleming's vehicle while he was stopped for the violations. Once the officers were walking towards, Fleming drove away for an "excessive amount of time," the affidavit states.

When Fleming came to a final stop, he was patted down and asked if he had anything on him that could cause harm. According to the probable cause affidavit, Fleming told one officer he had heroin in his sock.

A baggy containing 23.9 grams of heroin, which was mixed with Fentanyl, was recovered his sock. The affidavit states this amount of heroin, 23.9g, is consistent with dealing weight and not for personal use.

Fleming is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

