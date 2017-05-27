Hayden honored at Friday After 5; Funeral arrangements announced

During Friday After 5, a tribute was held to honor Nicky Hayden.

Thousands took part in a moment of silence for the 'Kentucky Kid'. Hayden passed away earlier this week after getting struck by a car last week while training on his bicycle in Italy last week.

Following the news of his tragic death, Hayden's hometown of Owensboro continues to show an outpouring of support.

Visitation is from 2 till 8 p.m. on Sunday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro. Service will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the St. Stephen Cathedral, located on Locus Street.

