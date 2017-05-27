SPC: Tornado risk elevated across region

Memorial Day weekend will bring a moderate risk of severe weather Saturday evening into early Sunday.

Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and flooding are possible with the weather set-up on Saturday. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s under sunny skies on Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will kick up a squall line, which will plow across the Tri-State west-to-east between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted an elevated tornado risk across the region:

Damaging winds will be the main threat, and widespread wind damage and power outages may result as the squall line moves through.

Most of the day will be dry for a large chunk of the Tri-State. A few isolated showers and storms may appear in the early afternoon, and some could produce severe weather.

After 9 p.m., the risk for severe weather increases greatly as the squall line crosses the Mississippi River and heads our way.

Most of the action should be exiting the area after 2 a.m. Sunday. Flooding may be a concern if the line slows down.

