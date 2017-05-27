Severe weather threat dying down, possible storms overnight

The severe weather threat has ended although a few showers and storms may work through the Tri-State overnight.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s under sunny skies on Saturday afternoon.

Viewers submitted photos including the shelf cloud viewed below:

Most of the day was be dry for a large chunk of the Tri-State. A few isolated showers and storms appeared in the early afternoon, with some hail.

A few pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoon on Sunday. Memorial Day looks good with highs in the 80s and sunny skies.

