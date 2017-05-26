Owensboro man arrested after year long investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro man arrested after year long investigation

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro man is in jail now and is facing rape and sexual abuse charges in Hancock County.

Authorities say, their investigation lasted nearly a year, but on Friday, a Hancock County grand jury heard the case. Joseph Nonweiler, 19-years-old, of Owensboro, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges.

Nonweiler is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

