Weekend camping plans unchanged for some despite severe weather threats

"I'll put my awning in and pick everything up," explained local camper, Roger Reine. "That's about it. Other than that, just pray."

We spoke with other campers at Audubon State Park and asked them how they felt about camping during severe weather.

One of those campers, an Eagle Scout, says he has camped in the extreme weather before, and he had a few tips for tent campers during storms.

"Well we were in Huntsville, Alabama, with our scout troop, and came in and we had a couple of tree limbs fell and it blew the tent, one of the tents out, make sure you have it staked down really good, make sure you have a tarp underneath it so the water won't project up from underneath, and sometimes I even put a tarp over the fly," was the advice given by Leonard Styer.

Camping during storms can be dangerous. Always remember that if it gets too bad, you can always seek shelter in campground bathrooms and shelters.

