Former ISP Trooper tackles new role

Since he was young, there was one thing Sam Arp wanted to do.

"My whole life, I wanted to be trooper from the time I was a little boy," Arp explained. "That was a goal I set for myself."

That plan rolled along for six years as Arp patrolled Indiana State highways. He was a drug intervention officer with his K9, Maxwell.

But, a routine traffic stop in 2006 changed his path in life. A drunk driver hit his cruiser.

Arp and his K9 were inside the car. The impact, so violent, it snapped the antennas off.

"The pain I experienced at that point in time was down my back, as time progresses with any injury, it seems like it gets worse and that's what happened in this case." said Arp.

The next three years were filled with surgeries and physical therapy, Arp, re-examining his life.

"I just couldn't figure out how to do that with the physical limitations. So, I then to turn to, my only option was my brain, so, I decided maybe law was going to be the best way to do that."

Armed with his 2-year degree, Arp went back to school. After that, he graduated from law school.

Earlier this month, Arp signed on with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office as a Deputy Prosecutor. He handles drug cases, OWI cases that involve serious injury or death.

"Now, anytime I deal with something I always make sure the victim is talking with me. I want them to feel protected. I feel there's a certain level of healing that comes with that." said Arp.

