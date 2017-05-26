Gibson Co. man warns neighbors about paving contractors

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office sent an alert that they've gotten a few calls lately about what they call, a paving scam.

They said a crew claims to have leftover materials from another project and are offering to pave driveways for a discount.

14 News met a man who says this situation just happened to him.

Jim Sutherland said what the Gibson County Sheriff's office described in their alert happened to him. While tracking down this story, 14 News was able to talk to one of the men he said charged him a lot of money for nearly no work and he's getting his money back.

However, he has a warning for his neighbors.

Jim Sutherland said Wednesday around 5 p.m. a truck with an overhead flashing light came up his driveway. Sutherland explained three men got out and claimed they were from the highway department and had extra chip and seal.

He says they offered to use it on his driveway, for a discount.

"I'm trying to sell my house and I got the idea that putting gravel in my driveway would help sell my house, and these guys just drove in my driveway...and yes they offered me a good deal...I thought," said Sutherland.

Sutherland tells me he agreed to let them start working for $1.50 per square foot. A few hours later, the crew told him they were done.

He said the final bill was near $9,000 so Sutherland wrote a check.

Sutherland explained he paid them because it looked like they did the work until the next morning when he inspected the job. Sutherland tried to cancel the check, but it was too late.

Then he said he filed a report with the Gibson County Sheriff's Department.

He said if he could say one thing to people in the area..it would be to do your homework before hiring.

"Do a background check...simple...do a background check," added Sutherland.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.