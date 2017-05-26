Harmonie Park officials prepping for storms, potential flooding

Memorial Day is a big camping weekend especially here at Harmonie Park.

Park officials say their camping grounds have been sold out for the last six months. And they are warning campers to keep an eye out for rising water levels this weekend.

Park officials are on call this weekend in the case that happens again. The park just reopened last week after two different floods closed it for two weeks.

The park manager says everyone who enters the campgrounds at their own risk, but if things start to look bad, his staff will give people a warning when they sign in.

"Security staff will post on either side and what we'll do is we'll turn folks around and make em wait until the flash flooding event is over," says Park Manager Jon Winne.

"The campground stays dry, it's high enough on a ridge it's not prone to flooding, So if they want to stay in here after the roads flooded, we usually don't have to make them leave," Winne says.

The park doesn't want to take any chances. The last floods closed off the only road going into and out of the park.

While the decision on whether to leave or stay is up to the camper, once the water levels go higher than 20 feet, they'll ask everyone to leave.

