VFW places flags throughout Owensboro cemeteries

Members of Owensboro's VFW post 696 set out on a special mission on Friday to make sure every veteran gets recognition this Memorial Day.

The VFW has been placing flags by veteran's cemetery markers for over 25 years. For some, coming out every year is a tradition.

Hundreds of flags in hand, the group placed flags in three Owensboro cemeteries. They even took the time to teach young volunteers the importance of remembering those who served.

"This is super important to me every single year," explained Charley Redmon. "I've been doing it for five or six years now and it's just something that I'm never going to miss. I'm not going to do anything else. I always have to be here."

The volunteers say several local organizations stepped up to help place flags at the other cemeteries in Owensboro.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.