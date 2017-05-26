Iconic Jasper restaurant closing after 60 yrs. of business

After six decades, Heichelbech's Restaurant and Bar is closing.

Memories line the walls at Heichelbech's Restaurant and Bar. The restaurant has brought the community together with good food and drinks for over 60 years.

Ron and Maxine Kunz, the owners, took it over 30 years ago and say while it has been an amazing journey it is time to move onto another chapter.

Steve Kunz, says he has worked at his mother's and father restaurant since he was 16.

"Everybody has been coming in here for 30 years telling me stories, 'oh my grandfather came, my father came, this was the hangout of the day,'" Steve explained. "So it seems to be that the people of Jasper, Dubois County love Heichelbech's."

According to Steve, they are closing the dining room down, but he is keeping the bar open until they can sell the building. While the bar is open, guests can still get plate lunches from the kitchen.

Ernest Jaques says he moved to Jasper in 1984 and has been a regular customer of Heichelbech's ever since.

"The friends, the people come in friendly, everything you know," said Jaques. "I've enjoyed it for years and I'm sad to see this go."

Steve says the dining room will close Friday, June 2, 2017, after the lunch rush. The Kunz family hopes the next owner will continue the building's restaurant tradition. But for now, they are looking forward to making some new memories.

