Local churches hope to show appreciation for law enforcement through free luncheon

Law enforcement officers got a free lunch on Friday, thanks to several local churches.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon served lunch to Evansville-Vanderburgh County law enforcement. Officers got to chow down on barbecue sandwiches, chips, desserts, and drinks.

Organizers said they wanted to show law enforcement that they are needed and appreciated.

"They get a bad beef sometimes," said Ron Mckeethen, one of the event's organizers. "But, this is just to show that the community is behind them and we do support them and what we do need them."

This is the third year that they've held the luncheon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.