Old Courthouse Foundation hosts first 'lunch on the lawn' event

Law enforcement officers got a free lunch Friday, thanks to several local churches. The Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon served lunch to Evansville-Vanderburgh County law enforcement.More >>
Law enforcement officers got a free lunch Friday, thanks to several local churches. The Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon served lunch to Evansville-Vanderburgh County law enforcement.More >>
It's graduation day for Evansville Day School seniors, but first, they had to complete their senior projects. This was no easy task.More >>
It's graduation day for Evansville Day School seniors, but first, they had to complete their senior projects. This was no easy task.More >>
Plenty of people took advantage of the nice weather to attend the first-ever "lunch on the lawn" at the Old Courthouse.More >>
Plenty of people took advantage of the nice weather to attend the first-ever "lunch on the lawn" at the Old Courthouse.More >>
Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>