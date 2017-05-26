Old Courthouse Foundation hosts first 'lunch on the lawn' event

Plenty of people took advantage of the nice weather to attend the first "Lunch on the Lawn" at the Old Courthouse.

The event was put on by the Old Courthouse Foundation to cap off national preservation month.

Visitors had plenty of lunch options to choose from, with several food trucks on hand. Those in attendance were also able to enjoy live music, outdoor yoga, and tours of the old courthouse and old jail.

"The old courthouse has functioned as the centerpiece and the symbol of Vanderburgh County for many years," said Larry Bristow, Vice President of the Old Courthouse Foundation. "We want people to know that it belongs to the citizens of Vanderburgh County and that it's here for multiple uses."

The Old Courthouse Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the preservation of the Old Courthouse.

