Day School hopes senior projects will help upcoming graduates choose career path

It was graduation day for Evansville Day School seniors, but first, they had to complete their senior projects.

This was no easy task.

The Eagles seniors spent the last seven days of school participating in on-site internships, allowing them to shadow a professional in the career of their choice. Students had to set up their presentations on graduation day to show and explain to visitors what they learned during their experiences.

Humaad Khan, a Day School senior, did his project in the medical field.

"Teachers there tell us the projects often help the seniors decide on what they want to do for a living," said Khan. "This just like really made clear to me what I wanna do."

The student with the best project received a $100 prize at Friday's commencement.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.