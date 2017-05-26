Madisonville man arrested after U.S. customs intercepts drugs from China

Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.
Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.
The shooting happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. at the Chuckle's gas station in the 500 block of N. Fares.
Fire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville High School on Thursday.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
It's official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
