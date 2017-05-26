Madisonville man arrested after U.S. customs intercepts drugs from China

A Madisonville man is in jail after U.S. authorities intercepted a package of synthetic drugs from China, police say.

Troy Dalton, 49, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs.

According to the Hopkins Co Sheriff's Office, the package was initially intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as it entered the United States from China.

The Department of Homeland Security contacted Kentucky State Police and members of the Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit to perform a controlled delivery of the drugs.

Hopkins County authorities then searched Dalton's home after the package was delivered.

Detectives found over 1.5 pounds of synthetic drugs, Suboxone pills and other suspected drug-related items. Police say the estimated value of the seized drugs is almost $7,000.

Dalton is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on $10,000 bond.

