EPD trying to identify Schnucks robbery suspect

Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.

It happened on May 3.

Store employees told police a man came in around 11 p.m. and demanded money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information that will help police identify and locate this suspect you are asked to contact EPD at (812) 436-7979 or call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

