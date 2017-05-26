14 FIRST ALERT: Severe weather timeline for Memorial Day weekend

Brighter, warmer and humid Friday behind southerly winds with high temps surging into the 80s - more than 20-degrees warmer than Wednesday.

The SPC outlined a slight risk for Saturday afternoon with an enhanced risk over southern Illinois. The enhanced risk now includes Posey and Union counties and western Henderson, Webster, and Hopkins counties.

On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.

Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and tornadoes will be concerns.

Weekend campers need to prepare for 1 to 3 inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding. Flooding may be an issue during the overnight and predawn hours on Sunday.

Early Saturday, mostly cloudy but isolated storms should remain below severe limits.

At this writing, showers and thunderstorms are projected to fire after sunset, between 8 and 10 p.m.

Dry on Memorial Day as high temps reach 80.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.