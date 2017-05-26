14 FIRST ALERT: Severe weather timeline for Memorial Day weekend

Brighter, warmer and humid Friday behind southerly winds with high temps surging into the 80s - more than 20-degrees warmer than Wednesday.
The SPC outlined a slight risk for Saturday afternoon with an enhanced risk over southern Illinois. The enhanced risk now includes Posey and Union counties and western Henderson, Webster, and Hopkins counties.
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.
Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and tornadoes will be concerns.
Weekend campers need to prepare for 1 to 3 inches of rain and the potential for flash flooding. Flooding may be an issue during the overnight and predawn hours on Sunday.
Early Saturday, mostly cloudy but isolated storms should remain below severe limits.
At this writing, showers and thunderstorms are projected to fire after sunset, between 8 and 10 p.m.
Dry on Memorial Day as high temps reach 80.
Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.More >>
Evansville police are trying to identify the man they say robbed the Schnucks on N. Green River Rd.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, mainly late in the day through Sunday morning.More >>
The shooting happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. at the Chuckle's gas station in the 500 block of N. Fares.More >>
The shooting happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. at the Chuckle's gas station in the 500 block of N. Fares.More >>
Fire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville HigFire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville High School on Thursday.h School on Thursday.More >>
Fire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville HigFire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville High School on Thursday.h School on Thursday.More >>
A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.More >>
A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said. The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a ...More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after his live-in girlfriend died from injuries sustained when he hit her with his car, authorities said. The incident happened on Monday, May 22, but the woman didn't die until Wednesday, May 24, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. When deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Arsene Road around 8:20 p.m. on May 22, they were told a woman had been taken to a hospital after being hit by a ...More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>