EPD identifies suspect in weekend shooting; considered armed & dangerous

Evansville police have identified the suspect in a shooting that left two people hurt.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. at the Chuckle's gas station in the 500 block of N. Fares.

Police say officers were in the area when the shots were fired and when they arrived at the scene, several cars were leaving the lot.

The officers stopped one of the cars was stopped and police found an adult and a juvenile who had been hurt in the shooting. Police say the pair was not involved in the dispute that led up to the shooting and they were hurt as they sat in their car.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police identified the person who did the shooting as 22-year-old Curtis Momon.

Police say Momon is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

