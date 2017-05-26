Kentucky scholarship covers tuition for high-demand fields

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. at the Chuckle's gas station in the 500 block of N. Fares.More >>
Fire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville HigFire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville High School on Thursday.h School on Thursday.More >>
A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.More >>
A popular Franklin Street bar is set to reopen tomorrow afternoon. A kitchen fire forced Sportsman's to close it's doors two weeks ago.More >>
The family of 22-year-old De'Niko Scott speaks out, pleading with anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact police.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Egyptian state TV: 23 people, 25 wounded in militant attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
Leah Antunes was caught up in life’s rush as she doled out 8-year-old Elijah’s asthma medication. She said she was lining up the bottles, opening them one by one.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
