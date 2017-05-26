Watch now on Sunrise: ALERT for holiday weekend storms, busy travel day live, FBI wants to talk to Kushner, Cavs-Warriors NBA Finals

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND ALERT: It will be sunny, warmer and humid today behind southerly winds. High's will surge into the 80's. On Saturday, an advancing cold front will spark thunderstorms, late in the day through Saturday night. Byron says the Storm Prediction Center has outlined a slight risk, with an enhanced risk over southern Illinois. Damaging winds, hail, lightning, and isolated tornadoes will be concerns late Saturday into early Sunday. It will be dry on Memorial Day with high temps reaching 80.

HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: You'll have a lot of company if you're hitting the road or flying this Memorial Day weekend. Triple A expects it to be the busiest since 2005, with about 39 million traveling from now until Monday. Hillary Simon will be live with what state troopers are doing to help keep you safe.

MADISONVILLE SHOOTING: Madisonville police are looking for a man they believe saw a man get shot in the face Wednesday night. An arrest warrant has been issued for 25-year old Traviel Civils. Police say a witness told them Civils was at the shooting and had a weapon.

SPECIAL ELECTION: The Republican congressional candidate who was cited for assaulting a reporter on Wednesday has won the special election for Montana's sole house seat. Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist by about 7 percent of the vote overnight.

KUSHNER FBI INQUIRY: Donald Trump's son-in-law is the latest White House adviser to be under scrutiny by the FBI. Multiple U.S. officials tell NBC News that Jared Kushner has "significant information" related to the investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.

IGUANA CAPER: An investigation is underway after a break-in at a Warrick County pet spa. The intruder didn't get away with anything, and that may have been thanks to an unlikely hero. We'll meet Ursula, the iguana.

CAVS VS WARRIORS: LeBron James poured in 35 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the NBA Finals for the third straight year by clobbering the Celtics, 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The defending champs earn a third straight finals meeting with the Golden State Warriors, the 2015 titlists.

So enjoy your Friday and holiday weekend, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.