Crews battle fire at old Lawrenceville High School

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

Fire crews were called to the old Lawrenceville High School on Thursday.

A witness on the scene sent us photos showing extensive flames and damage to the school.

There's no word on what caused the fire. Lawrence County Dispatch told us they cannot release any information about the fire.

